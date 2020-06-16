Before the policy change, black beauty products were only locked up at some CVS and Walmart locations. There seemed to be more restrictions at locations in affluent, mostly white areas with relatively few black people, said Turner and Ferguson. Browsing hair products at a Target in a gentrified part of Baltimore, Ferguson says, “it feels almost like [white people] are afraid of you.” (When asked to comment on the demographics of the locations where products were behind barriers, Walmart and CVS did not respond. Target also did not respond about locations where products are currently restricted.)