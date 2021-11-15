With Leahy deciding not to run for reelection in 2022, the stage is set for at least one, and possibly two, seats to open up to a number of qualified women. If Welch opts to run for Leahy’s seat, that could open up both a Senate and House role to a newcomer. In either scenario, whether Welch chooses to run for Senate or to keep his congressional seat, someone would have to challenge the popular politician.