Over the next few months, I scoured infant obituaries in the area where he practices, because he treats patients with fatal anomalies. I read through hundreds of pages of lawsuits that had been filed against him. I called up more than a dozen OB/GYNs in the region. Then I drove six hours to Charleston, W.Va., to meet with some of the women he’d counseled. West Virginia is one of the most antiabortion states in the country, and I found that many of Calhoun’s patients appreciated how he allowed his personal beliefs to shape his care.