“You publish, you publish, or you perish,” she said. “But there’s not really opportunities for us to show and create value for community interventions and for actually doing meaningful things for the people who live beyond the walls of our institutions. We need to be thinking about how we can incentivize mentorship, how we can incentivize people getting community grants, and following up on those grants, rather than just publishing papers, and how that in itself can be an anti-racist act.”