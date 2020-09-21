Maya Francis, a 35-year-old who lives in Virginia, says she doesn’t trust the government to act in the interest of women — especially not in the interest of women of color. She previously had an IUD removed because it wasn’t compatible with her. But since hearing of Ginsburg’s death, she is thinking more about the reproductive freedom an IUD gave her. She’s even considering stocking up on emergency contraception, which can be purchased over-the-counter in pharmacies.