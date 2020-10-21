The rally was held in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, a well-known electoral anomaly: While Trump won there by 31 points in 2016, the district is still represented by a Democrat. A moderate who chairs the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Collin C. Peterson has been the congressman for western Minnesota since 1991. He is so well-respected in the 7th District — a rural area where the farming vote is key — that few seasoned Republicans have ever run against him. Fischbach, a lawyer who is the former president of the Minnesota State Senate and former lieutenant governor, is the most serious challenger that Peterson has faced in decades. With polls showing a tight race, she could dethrone the man known as “the most bipartisan person in Congress.”