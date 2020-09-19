Mary Ziegler: RBG [was] one of the clearest liberal voices on the court, in terms of why abortion rights matter. There are justices on the court who are about adhering to your principles. ... They don’t necessarily try to get a majority. I would not put RBG in that category. She [was] a savvy strategist, not just throwing down the gauntlet for principle. Primarily she [was] the person on the court who [had] been clearest about what she sees as being the point of abortion rights. That would be significant, because if you’re going to have a more concerted attack on abortion rights within the court, having a counterpoint would be much easier with RBG on the court than without.