It’s clear she would have gone on to accomplish so much more; Aaliyah’s influence was just as omnipotent in film as it was in music. She won audiences over as Trish O’Day in the 2000 action film “Romeo Must Die.” As she wrapped the final stages of her second film, “Queen of the Damned,” she was also cast as Zee in “The Matrix: Reloaded” before the role went to Nona Gaye following the singer’s untimely death.