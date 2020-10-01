As a person who was actively organizing during the summer of 2017, and now as someone who continues to organize while studying at the University of Virginia, I can say that the events of that summer are not only a part of us and our story, but it is also one that continues to be written. Charlottesville is not a moment. It is a community where Black people have lived, survived and have done what Black people have always done in the face of white supremacy and injustice: fought back.