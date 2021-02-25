As states have begun their vaccine rollouts, many have voiced a commitment to equity — especially because people of color have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. But few states have partnered with, or even named, the disabled community in their rollout plans. Instead, advocates say, states have relied on incomplete data to determine who is high risk, and they have deprioritized people with disabilities from their rollouts. Epstein and her teammates hope their Vaccine Prioritization Dashboard will help people with disabilities get vaccinated, as well as fill gaps in data to inspire future policy change.