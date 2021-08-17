The primary purpose of the email was to underscore the inconsistency of the new mask policy — and the potentially grave ramifications of allowing parents and students to reject it, particularly amid the mounting covid-19 caseload in the state, Wendy said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all students, staff and visitors inside school buildings wear masks at all times, but several states have banned local districts from instituting a mask mandate in their schools — arguing that parents should have the right to decide about masks for their children.