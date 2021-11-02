“The Girl Puzzle” comprises five large bronze faces with crenulated edges that depict not only Bly, polished and shining in the center, but four other faces in varying patinas representing Black, Asian American, young, old and queer women. The faces are inspired by women Matthews knows: her two daughters, a friend and the mother of her studio assistant. The back of the monument is an optical illusion that also reads as a face, a ghost image meant as an homage to the people who suffered on the island, with typeface excerpts of Bly’s writing.