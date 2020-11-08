The Lily News

After days of waiting, watching and worrying, Americans learned Saturday that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris surpassed 270 electoral votes and will soon occupy the White House. While President Trump has not conceded — and his supporters are protesting his loss — scores of voters are jubilant. Impromptu celebrations erupted in cities across the country, and on Saturday night, the nation watched as Harris made her first remarks as vice-president elect and Biden delivered a victory speech.

Here are snapshots from a history-making day in the United States.

Charisma Fox, 5, dances across banners reading “Count Every Vote” at the Independence Mall in Philadelphia. (Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post)
People gather in San Francisco's Castro District. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
People convene along Oakland's Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
Thousands congregated in front of the White House to celebrate Biden and Harris's win. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)
A woman runs with a U.S. flag in Minneapolis. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
People dance in Brooklyn's Prospect Park following the election of Biden and Harris. (Holly Pickett for The Washington Post)
A supporter of Biden and Harris sits at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Supporters embrace each other while celebrating in Wilmington, Delaware (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Hailey Logan, 27, from New York, celebrates in front of the White House. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)
Amira Aly raises a flag in McPherson Square in Washington, D.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
Ekaya Ellis claps as she sees Harris come on the screen during a victory celebration in Houston. (Mark Felix for The Washington Post)
Beeca Frucht of Livingston, Mont., celebrates Biden and Harris's victory. (Louise Johns for The Washington Post)
