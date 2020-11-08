After days of waiting, watching and worrying, Americans learned Saturday that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris surpassed 270 electoral votes and will soon occupy the White House. While President Trump has not conceded — and his supporters are protesting his loss — scores of voters are jubilant. Impromptu celebrations erupted in cities across the country, and on Saturday night, the nation watched as Harris made her first remarks as vice-president elect and Biden delivered a victory speech.