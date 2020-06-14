As understanding around gender and sexuality fluctuated near the turn of the century, however, the Switchboard debated its responsibility to the trans community. Few volunteers would answer calls from transgender women, who were still viewed divisively within an organization that wanted to serve only lesbians, narrowly defined. Ex-Switchboard member Karen Raphael felt the hotline could, and should, have played a role in helping legitimize trans women’s identities. “Even though it was anonymous, it was your voice out there,” she said of the courage it took for transitioning women to call in. Her fellow volunteers’ lack of consistency in caring for the trans community, among other callers in need — like women of color, whose intersectional identities were widely overlooked in early lesbian feminist ideology — was one of the reasons she eventually abandoned her post altogether in 1989.