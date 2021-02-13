Because finding adequate swimwear has been so challenging, the easiest thing for the family is to avoid any situation involving swimsuits, Cathy said. This has meant pausing family beach vacations to Florida, like the ones they used to take. Cathy has also been fighting to repeal a mandate from their local school district that requires high school students to take a one-week swimming course to pass physical education. Because of the pandemic, her teenager was able to do remote-only learning and get around the requirement this year — a bit of relief for which Cathy is personally grateful, she said, although she knows the rule will continue to pose challenges for other trans and nonbinary youths.