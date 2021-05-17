On Monday morning, when Lindsay Lee read that the Supreme Court had agreed to take the case, she said she wasn’t surprised. A 40-year-old stay-at-home mom who has spent her whole life in Mississippi, Lee says she can’t remember a time when abortion wasn’t under attack in her state. Antiabortion legislators and protesters have long seemed determined to shutter the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state’s last remaining clinic, she said, a pink building constantly surrounded by protesters. They line up with bullhorns and boomboxes, she said, yelling at abortion patients as they walk inside.