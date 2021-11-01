When she was 60, Blancas y García moved to Querétaro after her husband died. She currently lives with another granddaughter, with whom she is extremely close, she said, and with other family members, including two great-grandchildren. Once she settled in the city three decades ago, she looked for a high school she could study at. But between helping care for grandchildren and teaching classes in typing and shorthand, it was hard to squeeze in time for a degree. Blancas y García is the mother of seven and a grandmother of 14, a great-grandmother to nine and a great-great-grandmother, or tatara abuela, to one.