Our mom didn’t start learning English until she was in her 30s. When she came over, despite the fact that she had been a university professor for more than a decade, she had to start from the baseline. Those decades that followed were her working herself to the bone. It wasn’t until she kind of got into her 50s and we were both grown up that some of the weight has been lifted, and she’s getting time to be able to devote to her creative pursuits.