A: I’m greatly inspired by this story — Maathai told a story of this huge forest that was being consumed by a fire and, of course, all the animals felt helpless and sad. The animals then moved to the other side of the stream except for this tiny hummingbird that decided to do something about the fire. It took water from the stream and went back and forth, over and over, to put out the fire. As the bird did so, the animals were mocking the hummingbird and said its beak was too little. There were bigger animals like the elephant that could have transported so much water and yet it did not. But the hummingbird turned and said: “I love this forest and I’m doing the best that I can.”