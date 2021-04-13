That potential discomfort means some children of baby boomers take it upon themselves to try to get their parents to see the value of therapy — and even understand what it is. That’s why Ebheni Henderson tried to demystify it for her mom. The 21-year-old from Texas said she has gone to therapy herself since high school, and explained the difference between a psychiatrist (who can focus on medication management) and a therapist or psychologist (who can focus on emotion management and behavioral changes) to her mother.