Angela Minster has experienced bias against women firsthand, she said, particularly in the digital currency space. Minster works on the coding side of Flipside Crypto, a digital currency company. She said she still struggles with being one of the few women in encryption- and privacy-focused group chats on platforms like Discord and Telegram. To remain up to date on the latest swiftly moving blockchain innovations, engaging in online communities is necessary, she said. But because of the culture in some of these chats, Minster said she hides the fact that she’s a woman. “There’s a lot of gross talk,” she said. “I try to minimize how obvious it is that I’m a woman.”