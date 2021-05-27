“We know that covid can cause cellular level changes, inflammatory changes in every organ system. So why wouldn’t we talk about the effects that covid, the infection, could have on the reproductive system?” said Jane van Dis, an OB/GYN in Los Angeles and the medical director at the women’s health network Maven Clinic. “We have every reason to think that women who have covid infections might experience inflammatory changes or responses in the endometrium in the lining of the uterus that could affect their period.”