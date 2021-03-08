Suicide ideation — thinking about, considering or planning a suicide — can be particularly hard to talk about. Many different kinds of thoughts can fall under suicide ideation, from actively planning and visualizing your death to more nebulous feelings, like longing for the relief of simply not existing. Many women — particularly women of color — are conditioned to place other people’s needs above their own, Breland-Noble said. Because suicide is often associated with selfishness, she continued, suicidal thoughts can be particularly sensitive for them to disclose, even if they desperately need help.