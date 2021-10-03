For Peggy Crull, the passage of Texas’s abortion ban last month triggered memories of the difficulties she faced accessing her first abortion, which she said she had in Tennessee around 1966, when she was about 20 and abortion was illegal in the state. (Tennessee still has extensive restrictions on abortions and does not have a statewide law that would protect the right to abortion if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research center that supports abortion rights.)