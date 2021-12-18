Erwin managed to find a job that is full-time remote for an education tech start-up whose culture she really appreciates, she said. When she first interviewed at the company, 42 Lines, she said, she learned that every Zoom meeting has the video off, so she doesn’t have to be distracted about her appearance or background. And she’s found that if a meeting is scheduled for 10 minutes, it gets done in 10 minutes and doesn’t run over. The company also has guidelines on how to communicate and when a Slack conversation, email or one-one-one conversation may be most productive. After she posted an article in a Slack channel about interruptions, commenting about how powerful women often get interrupted, a policy of pausing for a few seconds to reduce cross talk and interruptions was implemented.