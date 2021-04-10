Soojin: For me, it’s gaining more clarity and understanding of who I am and what I need to be happy. Because I was always running at 100 miles per hour and my focus was always on work, I never really slowed down enough to think about what makes me truly happy and what I need to live a sustainable lifestyle. Going to the gym or playing tennis, having that physical activity is something that’s so important to me. I always considered myself an introvert. But when you actually don’t have those things, you realize that carving out time for loved ones is so important and so integral to happiness.