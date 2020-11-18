In a suburb of Kansas City, Kan., Anne Serrano, 49, is particularly worried about the federal government’s response to the pandemic. “I am one of those nervous moms,” she said as she waited in a school parking lot to pick up her youngest son, who is in high school. “When there are people affiliated with the president-elect who talk about shutting down for four to six weeks — that makes me nervous,” she said, referring to a suggestion that a coronavirus adviser to Biden recently made, a comment that he later walked back. (The president-elect’s team has also said they are not calling for a national lockdown.)