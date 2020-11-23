The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidelines Thursday urging Americans not to travel or gather with people outside their household. For many, this means their normal holiday traditions and expectations have been completely upended. But for some, like Samantha, there’s a upside to that disruption. She will be following CDC guidance and staying home, celebrating Thanksgiving as a family of four. “It’s really nice to have an excuse not to go through all that,” Samantha says. “We’ll miss seeing our families, but this is going to be the most relaxed holiday I’ve had in ages. It’s going to be cozy.”