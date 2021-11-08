In a society that values (and mass-markets) standards of beauty that are nearly impossible to attain, the shame associated with physical imperfection can be intense. It’s especially difficult for women, who often feel the need to apologize — for getting old, for gaining weight, for no longer being considered “attractive.” Imagine, then, what it’s like for a woman to lose her hair, whether a byproduct of chemotherapy or a kink in the genetic code (40 percent of all alopecia patients are female). While men experience grief in hair loss, too, their shaved heads are a solution that’s more socially acceptable.