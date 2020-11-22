Learnard, 47, lives with her boyfriend, aunt and uncle in a Brooklyn brownstone that her family has inhabited for half a century. Lately, she’s been thinking about luck. She doesn’t have much money and suffered some severe hearing loss that required surgery this summer, but “How lucky are we?” she asks. “We have four people in this house. We’re not sick. We’ve got a garden.” And she’s got good friends: Before her surgery, which successfully helped her hearing, Learnard struggled with Zoom interactions. “Karin researched and sent me earphones that work by sitting on the cheekbone and not inside the ear,” she notes. “This is the kind of person that she is — she is an active listener and will find a practical solution to a problem, then she will tell you she is just being practical but really she is the kindest and most generous of people.”