Amber Wynne: I think the only change that I’ve seen is within my own family, which to me is huge because I’m West Indian and my mother is originally from Kingston, Jamaica. I’m the first of my mom’s lineage to be born in the United States. In Jamaica, it’s not something that’s actively talked about. When my mom moved to this country when she was 12, she got her period and her mother was in Jamaica at the time, so she had to figure it out on her own. But when it came to me, I got the color-coded reproductive health books. We did some games where my mom taught me how to put a pad on a teddy bear. My period wasn’t something I was made to feel afraid of.