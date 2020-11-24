Women are poised to fill at least two of these positions in President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration. If confirmed, Avril Haines will be the first woman to lead the U.S. intelligence community. Biden is expected to name Janet L. Yellen — the first chairwoman of the Federal Reserve — as the first female secretary of the treasury. There is speculation that Biden might also pick a woman for the country’s top defense job, an announcement likely to come later this week.