There are lots of these women in North Carolina, which holds its Democratic primary this week on Super Tuesday, the single day when more voters head to the polls than any other this primary season. Winston-Salem is a progressive university town in the northwest part of the state, but considerably more conservative than nearby Durham or Raleigh. As one woman said, it’s a place with roughly equal numbers of “tattooed, pierced hippies” and people for whom “What church do you go to?” often immediately follows “What is your name?" Most people, multiple women noted, seem to identify as some brand of “moderate.” While the city itself went for Hillary Clinton in 2016, if you drive 15 minutes out in any direction, you’ll find yourself in a light pink precinct that voted, ever so hesitantly, for Trump.