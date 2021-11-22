Malka Hosner, 31, and her husband were ready to try for a fourth child in March 2020. But then the pandemic hit the United States, and her husband’s job became untenable. When he left to look for a new position, the family lost their health insurance, Hosner said, and their plans for the next baby ground to a halt. She’d given birth by Caesarean section for her other three kids and worried the hospital bills alone could go well into the five figures.