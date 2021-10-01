“There’s a connection between womanly duties and the assumption that nurses are substitute mothers that leads them to be taken for granted and to an obfuscation of their skill,” said Eileen Boris, who studies women and labor at the University of California at Santa Barbara. “In survey after survey, nurses are rated the highest for their caring, for their skill, what they do for individuals and yet there’s been a squeeze on nurses, on both their pay and on their control over their labor.”