In my own research with patients as a medical sociologist, I’ve seen how and when nonbinary experiences are brushed aside — even at specialty trans clinics. Some patients have to lie to providers or insurance companies to receive gender-affirming care. Others simply go without it, which can be dangerous for mental and physical health. Some nonbinary patients avoid the medical system altogether to bypass the hassle of explaining their gender and pronouns to provider after provider, or to avoid the stress of being misgendered.