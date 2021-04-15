And Indigenous women nationwide carry forth this work today. Crystal Richardson, a third-generation language revitalization worker from the Karuk tribe of Northern California, has documented more than 500 hours of master-speaker recordings since she began working on the language in 2004. Her aunt, Nancy Steele, co-created the Master-Apprentice Language Learning Program, based on the book “How to Keep Your Language Alive,” which Steele co-authored in 2001. Richardson enrolled in the program when she was just 19. Now, Richardson is a master-apprentice trainer and is developing a virtual youth conference to recruit and support young language reclaimers.