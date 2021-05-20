When Praghati Badrinath, 32, fell sick on April 10, she isolated at her home in Bengaluru, India, a city of 9 million people. She didn’t want to believe her cough was a symptom of the coronavirus, and she didn’t go to a hospital out of fear of being distanced from her infant son.
Her 8-month-old, Siddhant, was breastfed from birth, she said. “How would he manage if I had gone to a hospital?” she recalled thinking. So Badrinath tried to recover at home, she said, even when her oxygen levels plummeted and she started feeling dizzy. But four days later, when her symptoms worsened, she put her son to sleep and went to a nearby hospital for consultation.
The doctors hospitalized her. On her husband’s way back home — where everyone in the family of six ultimately tested positive for covid-19 — he bought infant formula. But Badrinath’s son didn’t accept it. Instead, he spent the night crying. “I can’t imagine his trauma. I put him to sleep and left, and when he woke up, I wasn’t there,” Badrinath said.
As Badrinath battled classic covid-19 symptoms, including body aches, coughing and a fever, she was also dealing with the anxiety of not being able to breastfeed her son. Badrinath ended up venting in her local WhatsApp support group for mothers; then, the medicines put her to sleep again.
“When I woke up after a few hours, I saw a video of my son drinking milk, playfully,” Badrinath recalled. “I broke down in happiness. I was touched.” Fifteen lactating moms in her support group, named Snugbub, had coordinated, packed breast milk in tightly sealed storage bags and delivered it to Badrinath’s home for her son.
Snugbub, founded in 2016 by Prachi Pendurkar as a support group for new mothers’ postpartum care, has become one of the several ad hoc initiatives across India to feed breast milk to infants amid India’s covid-19 crisis. Some prominent NGOs such as Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Protsahan India Foundation have arranged help for children in rural areas, but many individuals, including activists, have decided to donate breast milk themselves.
India records nearly 70,000 live births on average per day, according to UNICEF. Meanwhile, the country has been recording around 1 million cases of covid-19 every three days as the latest wave overwhelms the country’s health-care infrastructure, posing novel challenges for the families.
Pendurkar has been preparing for this problem since the pandemic began. A lactation consultant, she has been giving online breast milk pumping workshops in preparation of worst-case scenarios. “We kept a buffer for future eventualities, even if a mother gets [a positive covid-19 test], how to make sure the baby doesn’t suffer,” she said.
Even before the pandemic, India contended with high levels of malnutrition among children: According to one survey by the Ministry of Health, only 6.4 percent of children under the age of 2 receive a minimum acceptable diet, and 1 in 5 children between ages 5 and 9 were at a low height for their age. Breastfeeding can make children less vulnerable to allergies and early exposure to diseases, help children maintain healthy body weight and transfer important antibodies from mothers.
Pendurkar moved quickly after Badrinath’s hospitalization and identified 15 lactating mothers in Bengaluru, who volunteered to donate the milk for the infant. “We labeled every packet with the name of the donor; time when milk was pumped; temperature it was kept at; and the date of pumping,” Pendurkar said. Then she identified a volunteer near Badrinath’s house “to deliver a fresh stash daily.”
“It was passion and love that led the mothers to go out of their way. These are mothers who are feeding their toddlers, but they came together to do something for the baby,” Pendurkar said. “It was an immense satisfaction that we were able to help.”
Badrinath was in the hospital for nine days, but she has since recovered. “It was the toughest phase of my life. For a new mother, it is extremely difficult emotionally,” she recalled, “but they made sure my son got the breast milk every day.”
And when she returned home, she was still too weak to feed her infant. So she opened her fridge, took out another storage bag and fed him.
Badrinath and Pendurkar both come from an economically privileged class. Similar scenarios were shared in posts on social media platforms, retweeted by thousands, to organize resources to provide breast milk.
Things have been worse in rural parts of India. Now — after ravaging the cities — India’s covid-19 wave has spread to the countryside.
This devastating wave has been killing three people every minute in India. On Wednesday, India recorded more than 4,500 deaths in a day — a figure believed to be a vast undercount — the highest of any nation since the pandemic began. On May 12, one among them was Shabnam Bano, a 35-year-old mother who died of covid-19 in a village of Indian-administered Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Asif Dada, her 39-year-old husband, said the week before his wife’s death had been hellish. He had been tending to both his covid-infected mother and wife in a hospital, leaving his 2-year-old daughter with in-laws.
Then he lost his mother and wife within two days. “It was like the Day of Judgment for me,” Dada recalled. Since, he said, he has not been able to look at his daughter Amina’s face. “I can’t even see her, not even on video call,” he added.
But before he could mourn his loss, challenges awaited him. “My daughter was very close to her mother, like all the children; she followed her to the bathroom and everywhere,” Dada recalled, adding that since childhood, she was accustomed to breast milk. She would only eat, he said, when her mother was holding her in her lap.
Amina has refused to take formula since her mother’s hospitalization. From packaged bags to milk banks, the family tried everything but failed.
Eventually, Amina’s maternal aunt volunteered her breast milk and made eating a competition with Amina’s cousins around the same age. As covid-19 continues to uproot thousands of young families across India, the survivors are now figuring out their own ways to feed children.
While Dada gathers the courage to see his daughter, he is growing worried about the future. “She keeps asking about her mother,” he said. “I had told her that she will be fine soon. Who will tell her that she is never going to return?”