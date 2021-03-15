Like Marotta, other women said that Jackson’s story resonated with them. Crystal Bogenschutz, 28, said she could relate after she faced bullying and harassment from other moms when she joined the site in August. They shared content from her OnlyFans page and reported her Twitter and TikTok accounts until the accounts were banned, Bogenschutz said. The mom of five removed photos of her children from all of her social media to decrease chances of someone outing her to her kids’ teachers. “I’ve done everything that I possibly can to make sure that they aren’t affected by it,” Bogenschutz said.