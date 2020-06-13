Tiffany Moldof Ruiz, who is Latina, experienced her own deeply confusing and uncomfortable exit when she left Ban.do. For her first few months at the company, she said, it was “refreshing to be at a place that seemed to me to be celebrating women.” As design director from 2015 to 2017, she’d often been invited to meetings with Jen Gotch, founder and former chief creative officer, and the two other top leaders at the company. When an executive at Lifeguard Press, which owns Ban.do, told her that she was being laid off, he offered little explanation, beyond saying that they assumed Gotch had already spoken to Moldof Ruiz about the issues with her performance.