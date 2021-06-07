Haque hasn’t been alone in this struggle during the pandemic. As stay-at-home orders pushed schools into the tricky-to-navigate territory of remote learning, many immigrant mothers say they felt the weight of it disproportionately. The pandemic and remote learning led to students falling behind across the board, with students of color often falling further behind than their White peers. For many families who migrated to the United States for better education opportunities for their children, this drop in standards and participation can be especially frustrating.