Olaya Rubio, who lives in northern Spain, agrees. She says she was given neither choice nor control in the days surrounding the death of her baby, Rubén, who passed away 12 hours after he was born on Jan. 14, 2018, at 42 weeks’ gestation. According to Rubio, without first being consulted or informed by doctors, she was prescribed medication to suppress milk production. She ultimately declined taking the medication and contacted a milk bank instead. Rubio had planned to donate her milk alongside breastfeeding her child: It was meant to be a tribute to her two babies who had died in the first trimester before this birth. Now, it would be a tribute both to them as well as to her baby Rubén. Donating milk was for her “to honor and give meaning to life,” she says.