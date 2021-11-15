The American Cancer Society says you should expect to be part of a shared decision-making process based on your doctor’s recommendations and your preferences. This can include, the society says, ensuring you are provided with the name of the treatment your doctor recommends, as well as the risks and benefits of that treatment and other alternative treatments. Some forms of hormonal birth control may increase your risks of hypertension, blood clots, heart attack and stroke, so you’ll want to review your medical history and risk factors with your doctor to ensure they are matching you with contraception that is the best fit for your health.