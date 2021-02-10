While they entered the situation in what Martinez calls “the honeymoon stage of dating,” the relationship quickly turned serious. “At first, it was a lot of puzzle nights and exploring new recipes,” she says. “Then, later, as the dust settled, it brought up major stressors like anxiety, financial stress, and the lack of personal and emotional space. Quarantining in a studio apartment made those stressors hard to avoid and hard to hide from each other, so, in order to survive, we had to lay everything out on the table for the other and deal with it right there.”