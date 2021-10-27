“Street harassment is a manifestation of the inequalities that exist in our country and in our world,” she said, adding that it not only intersects with sexism, but also homophobia, racism, ableism and more. “It’s all of those isms that exist in our society that are just acted out in public spaces between strangers as well.” Additionally, studies suggest it can have a lasting emotional impact on victims and trigger survivors of sexual assault in particular, Kearl said.