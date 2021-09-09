For Frozan Rsooli, 28, an Afghan national women’s cycling team member, cycling was her mother’s dream. It was a dream her mother was unable to fulfill under Taliban rule, but Rsooli was determined to. When the Taliban was in control the first time around, her family fled to Iran. As a little girl, Rsooli often saw her father riding the bicycle and dreamed of doing so. Upon her return to Afghanistan in 2001, she was determined to ride her bike around her neighborhood, to school and wherever else she wanted. She believed that freedom was a right for not only men but women, too, she said.