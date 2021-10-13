When pandemic stay-at-home measures went into effect in D.C., 33-year-old health-care worker Nati Reyes said the virtual trivia nights hosted by As You Are Bar gave her the chance to meet people in the LGBTQ community across the country. The online setting afforded her a chance to engage in more in-depth conversations that she probably wouldn’t have experienced in a crowded bar, she said. One of the women she befriended over virtual trivia even booked a flight from Colorado to celebrate Reyes’s graduation from Southern New Hampshire University, she said.