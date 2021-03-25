A recent case sticks out in Wilcox’s mind, in part because it took place near her own Plano, Tex., home: A man killed 43-year-old Sarmistha Sen, an Indian woman who worked as a cancer researcher, while she was out for a morning run last August. (The man, a stranger, was charged with capital murder in connection with Sen’s death.) And while the killings of three White female runners — Karina Vetrano in New York, Alexandra Brueger in Michigan and Vanessa Marcotte in Massachusetts — made international headlines when they occurred in the span of nine days during the summer of 2016, Sen’s death did not elicit the same level of reaction within the running community or national media, Wilcox said.