For her, efforts to combat the problem should involve the administration’s support of the Black Maternal Health Momnibus, a package of a dozen bills aimed at addressing race-based and covid-related disparities in maternal health; the Kira Johnson Act, which would require the Department of Health and Human Services to award grants aimed at improving maternal health outcomes for racial and ethnic minority groups; and the creation of an Office of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Wellbeing “to really operationalize and build upon this strategy,” she said. Organizations that are already advocating for birth equity locally — like the Birth Center Equity Fund, which distributes funding to community birth centers serving people of color — should also receive federal funding, Crear-Perry said.