There’s no doubt the intentions of the Portland Wall of Moms is good. Those images of white mothers holding hands and signs might also feel like a bit of hope — like we finally have the kind of support a movement to defund the police needs — but focusing on their intentions is erasure. Publications deciding that the Wall of Moms being tear-gassed for black lives is “the story” limits the visibility of a group who is already made invisible — nevermind the fact that black women are being killed in the fight and are ourselves at risk of gun violence and police brutality.